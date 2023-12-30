How to Watch Saint Anselm vs. Boston College NCAA Women's Hockey: December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In NCAA women's hockey action on December 30, Boston College plays Saint Anselm at 2:00 PM ET. We have live stream info available below.
Saint Anselm vs. Boston College Game Info
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
