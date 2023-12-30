Saturday's contest at Merkert Gymnasium has the Fairfield Stags (9-1) squaring off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-49 win, heavily favoring Fairfield.

The Skyhawks fell in their most recent matchup 67-34 against George Washington on Thursday.

Stonehill vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 79, Stonehill 49

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks haven't secured a victory this season versus a Division 1 team.

Stonehill has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

The Skyhawks have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Stonehill has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (six).

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 37.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

4.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 37.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Jada Thornton: 9.7 PTS, 29.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 29.1 FG% Paige Martin: 4.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4.3 PTS, 33.3 FG% Brooke Paquette: 5.8 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

5.8 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 29 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (16-for-58)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a -327 scoring differential, falling short by 27.2 points per game. They're putting up 46.7 points per game to rank 359th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Skyhawks have fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 48.5 points per game, compared to 44.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Stonehill is giving up 68.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 79.2.

