Saturday's game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-58 and heavily favors Rutgers to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 81, Stonehill 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-22.9)

Rutgers (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Rutgers' record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Stonehill's is 4-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Scarlet Knights are 1-8-1 and the Skyhawks are 6-6-1.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks' -252 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 81.9 per outing (353rd in college basketball).

Stonehill grabs 31.6 rebounds per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 41.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 9.9 boards per game.

Stonehill connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (287th in college basketball), compared to the 11.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Stonehill has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 11.5 it forces (230th in college basketball).

