How to Watch Stonehill vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) will aim to end a 10-game road skid when taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
- Stonehill has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 154th.
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.7 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
- Stonehill is 1-8 when it scores more than 61.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.6 more than it is averaging away (62.9).
- In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 28.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (90.0).
- Stonehill drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (29.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 75-62
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Hartford
|W 71-44
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|LIU
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.