The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) will aim to end a 10-game road skid when taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.
  • Stonehill has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 154th.
  • The Skyhawks put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.7 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
  • Stonehill is 1-8 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.6 more than it is averaging away (62.9).
  • In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 28.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (90.0).
  • Stonehill drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (29.1%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ New Hampshire L 75-62 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Hartford W 71-44 Merkert Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 97-59 Watsco Center
12/30/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/4/2024 Cent. Conn. St. - Merkert Gymnasium
1/6/2024 LIU - Merkert Gymnasium

