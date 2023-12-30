The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) will aim to end a 10-game road skid when taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights have averaged.

Stonehill has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.0% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights sit at 154th.

The Skyhawks put up an average of 63.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 61.7 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.

Stonehill is 1-8 when it scores more than 61.7 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

At home Stonehill is putting up 66.5 points per game, 3.6 more than it is averaging away (62.9).

In 2023-24 the Skyhawks are allowing 28.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than away (90.0).

Stonehill drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (8.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than on the road (29.1%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule