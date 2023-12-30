The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) will try to stop a 10-game road losing streak when visiting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rutgers vs. Stonehill matchup.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rutgers Moneyline Stonehill Moneyline FanDuel Rutgers (-26.5) 134.5 - -

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Stonehill has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Rutgers has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Scarlet Knights games have gone over the point total just once this season.

