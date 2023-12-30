The Fairfield Stags (8-1) will meet the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Fairfield Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

Meghan Andersen: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

