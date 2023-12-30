Stonehill vs. Fairfield December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (8-1) will meet the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.
Stonehill vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Maureen Stapleton: 3.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Thornton: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Paige Martin: 4.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Anna Boruta: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharn Hayward: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Meghan Andersen: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Janelle Brown: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaety L'Amoreaux: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall McGruder: 7.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Emina Selimovic: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
