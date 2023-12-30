Stonehill vs. Rutgers December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) will face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-11) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|67.0
|299th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|69th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|31.0
|345th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
