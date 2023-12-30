The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) will face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-11) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via BTN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Players to Watch

Tony Felder: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Pano Pavlidis: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Chas Stinson: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.7 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Derek Simpson: 8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamichael Davis: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 67.0 299th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 69th 36.8 Rebounds 31.0 345th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 46th 15.1 Assists 12.2 249th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.