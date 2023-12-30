Stonehill vs. Rutgers: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) after losing 10 straight road games. The Scarlet Knights are double-digit favorites by 26 points in the contest, which begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 134.
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rutgers
|-26
|134
Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats
- Stonehill has played 10 games this season that have gone over 134 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Stonehill's outings this season is 145.9, 11.9 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Stonehill has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.
- Rutgers' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Stonehill's .308 mark (4-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 134
|% of Games Over 134
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rutgers
|2
|20%
|68.3
|132.2
|61.7
|143.6
|135.3
|Stonehill
|10
|76.9%
|63.9
|132.2
|81.9
|143.6
|145.3
Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends
- The Skyhawks average just 2.2 more points per game (63.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (61.7).
- Stonehill has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 1-8 overall record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 26+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rutgers
|5-5-0
|0-0
|1-8-1
|Stonehill
|4-9-0
|1-2
|6-6-1
Stonehill vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rutgers
|Stonehill
|14-6
|Home Record
|7-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-12
|13-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-1
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.5
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|8-11-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-13-0
