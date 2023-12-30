The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4) after losing 10 straight road games. The Scarlet Knights are double-digit favorites by 26 points in the contest, which begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 134.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rutgers -26 134

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill has played 10 games this season that have gone over 134 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Stonehill's outings this season is 145.9, 11.9 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Stonehill has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread.

Rutgers' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Stonehill's .308 mark (4-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134 % of Games Over 134 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 2 20% 68.3 132.2 61.7 143.6 135.3 Stonehill 10 76.9% 63.9 132.2 81.9 143.6 145.3

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks average just 2.2 more points per game (63.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (61.7).

Stonehill has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 1-8 overall record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 5-5-0 0-0 1-8-1 Stonehill 4-9-0 1-2 6-6-1

Stonehill vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Stonehill 14-6 Home Record 7-4 4-7 Away Record 6-12 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-13-0

