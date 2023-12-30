Will UMass-Lowell be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes UMass-Lowell's complete tournament resume.

How UMass-Lowell ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 131

UMass-Lowell's best wins

UMass-Lowell's signature victory of the season came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team (No. 41), according to the RPI. UMass-Lowell captured the 74-71 road win on November 14. Ayinde Hikim, as the leading scorer in the victory over Georgia Tech, tallied 24 points, while Brayden O'Connor was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 180/RPI) on November 20

71-63 on the road over Boston University (No. 294/RPI) on December 22

80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on November 29

81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 345/RPI) on November 10

78-65 at home over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on December 12

UMass-Lowell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UMass-Lowell is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Schedule insights

UMass-Lowell gets the 17th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the River Hawks' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Of UMass-Lowell's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass-Lowell's next game

Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks

New Hampshire Wildcats vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

