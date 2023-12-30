When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UMass be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UMass ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 124

UMass' best wins

UMass registered its signature win of the season on December 9, when it defeated the UMass-Lowell River Hawks, who rank No. 173 in the RPI rankings, 91-77. In the win against UMass-Lowell, Josh Cohen tallied a team-leading 19 points. Robert Davis Jr. came through with 18 points.

Next best wins

87-79 over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 16

102-81 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 193/RPI) on November 13

92-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 200/RPI) on November 7

87-65 over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on December 24

66-56 at home over South Florida (No. 218/RPI) on December 2

UMass' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Minutemen are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, UMass has been handed the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Minutemen have 15 games remaining against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UMass has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass' next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Duquesne Dukes

UMass Minutemen vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

