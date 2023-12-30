Saturday's game between the UMass Minutemen (8-3) and Siena Saints (2-10) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 88-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 88, Siena 58

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-29.7)

UMass (-29.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

UMass' record against the spread so far this season is 6-3-0, and Siena's is 2-9-0. The Minutemen are 6-3-0 and the Saints are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen's +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.5 points per game (24th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per contest (225th in college basketball).

UMass wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 39.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4 per outing.

UMass hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Minutemen rank 66th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 100th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UMass has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball play), 3.5 fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (44th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.