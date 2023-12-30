How to Watch UMass vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Siena Saints (2-10) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.
UMass vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Saints allow to opponents.
- UMass has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Saints sit at 177th.
- The Minutemen score 84.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 76.9 the Saints allow.
- When UMass puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 7-0.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UMass played better in home games last season, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Minutemen played better at home last season, surrendering 72.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.
- When playing at home, UMass sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/23/2023
|Portland
|W 100-78
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 87-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Siena
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/3/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
