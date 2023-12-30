The Siena Saints (2-10) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.

UMass vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Saints allow to opponents.
  • UMass has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Saints sit at 177th.
  • The Minutemen score 84.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 76.9 the Saints allow.
  • When UMass puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 7-0.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UMass played better in home games last season, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Minutemen played better at home last season, surrendering 72.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.
  • When playing at home, UMass sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Georgia Tech L 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/23/2023 Portland W 100-78 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Old Dominion W 87-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Siena - William D. Mullins Center
1/3/2024 Duquesne - William D. Mullins Center
1/7/2024 @ Dayton - UD Arena

