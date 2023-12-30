The Siena Saints (2-10) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Saints allow to opponents.

UMass has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Saints sit at 177th.

The Minutemen score 84.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 76.9 the Saints allow.

When UMass puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UMass played better in home games last season, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in road games.

Defensively the Minutemen played better at home last season, surrendering 72.6 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.

When playing at home, UMass sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than away from home (6.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule