UMass vs. Siena: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Siena Saints (2-10) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Siena matchup.
UMass vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
UMass vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Siena Moneyline
UMass vs. Siena Betting Trends
- UMass has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Minutemen and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.
- Siena has compiled a 3-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Saints and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
