The Siena Saints (2-10) will be trying to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on NESN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Siena matchup.

UMass vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Siena Moneyline

UMass vs. Siena Betting Trends

UMass has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Minutemen and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

Siena has compiled a 3-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Saints and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.