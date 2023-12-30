UMass vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (11-1) and the UMass Minutewomen (2-10) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-49 and heavily favors VCU to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 30.
The Minutewomen fell in their last game 74-52 against Albany on Wednesday.
UMass vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
UMass vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 74, UMass 49
Other A-10 Predictions
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen notched their best win of the season on December 10, when they beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks, who rank No. 344 in our computer rankings, 64-52.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.
- UMass has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
- The Rams have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 42.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (23-for-78)
- Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 54.2 FG%
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen are being outscored by 17.2 points per game, with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.9 points per game (301st in college basketball), and give up 75.1 per contest (330th in college basketball).
- At home the Minutewomen are scoring 57.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are averaging away (60.6).
- At home, UMass gives up 62 points per game. Away, it allows 77.2.
