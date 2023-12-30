Saturday's contest between the VCU Rams (11-1) and the UMass Minutewomen (2-10) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-49 and heavily favors VCU to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 30.

The Minutewomen fell in their last game 74-52 against Albany on Wednesday.

UMass vs. VCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

UMass vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 74, UMass 49

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen notched their best win of the season on December 10, when they beat the UMass Lowell River Hawks, who rank No. 344 in our computer rankings, 64-52.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

UMass has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Rams have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 42.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 42.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (23-for-78)

11.1 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (23-for-78) Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.1 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

4.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 22.9 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 54.2 FG%

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen are being outscored by 17.2 points per game, with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.9 points per game (301st in college basketball), and give up 75.1 per contest (330th in college basketball).

At home the Minutewomen are scoring 57.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are averaging away (60.6).

At home, UMass gives up 62 points per game. Away, it allows 77.2.

