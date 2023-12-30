The UMass Minutemen (5-2) meet the Siena Saints (2-8) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on NESN.

UMass vs. Siena Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

UMass Players to Watch

Josh Cohen: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18 PTS, 8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Cross: 16.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 3.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Siena Players to Watch

Giovanni Emejuru: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Evbagharu: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Killian Gribben: 5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Zek Tekin: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bralyn Smith: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMass vs. Siena Stat Comparison

UMass Rank UMass AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 36th 83.7 Points Scored 56.7 359th 207th 72 Points Allowed 75.7 287th 63rd 39.7 Rebounds 35 245th 13th 12.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 74th 187th 7.4 3pt Made 4.4 353rd 14th 18.7 Assists 9.9 347th 65th 10.3 Turnovers 15.9 359th

