The Siena Saints (2-10) are heavy underdogs (by 21.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The over/under is 145.5 for the matchup.

UMass vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -21.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in seven of nine games this season.

UMass has an average total of 157.2 in its matchups this year, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Minutemen are 6-3-0 ATS this season.

UMass' .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Siena's .182 mark (2-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UMass vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 7 77.8% 84.5 143.5 72.6 149.5 148.8 Siena 1 9.1% 59 143.5 76.9 149.5 137.4

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

The Minutemen put up 7.6 more points per game (84.5) than the Saints give up (76.9).

When UMass puts up more than 76.9 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

UMass vs. Siena Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 6-3-0 0-0 6-3-0 Siena 2-9-0 0-0 5-6-0

UMass vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Siena 8-6 Home Record 8-5 3-8 Away Record 7-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

