Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly Women's A-10 Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the A-10 and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
A-10 Power Rankings
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 83-56 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: @ La Salle
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
2. Richmond
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 70-66 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: VCU
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
3. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 76-49 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: George Washington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. VCU
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: W 65-45 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
5. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 63-58 vs Saint Louis
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
6. George Mason
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: W 74-37 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
7. Duquesne
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: W 70-42 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: George Mason
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
8. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 63-58 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. George Washington
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: L 70-66 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 218th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: L 84-72 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: L 70-42 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
12. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: L 76-49 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
13. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 84-72 vs Loyola Chicago
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fordham
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
14. UMass
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: L 65-45 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
15. La Salle
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th
- Last Game: L 74-37 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
