In the Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Bailey Zappe find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Bailey Zappe score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Zappe has run for 33 yards on nine carries (4.1 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Zappe has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

Bailey Zappe Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Cowboys 4 9 57 0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 3 9 22 0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 7 25 0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 14 54 0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 13 25 141 0 0 4 16 0 Week 14 @Steelers 19 28 240 3 1 3 13 0 Week 15 Chiefs 23 31 180 1 1 1 2 0 Week 16 @Broncos 25 33 256 2 0 1 2 0

