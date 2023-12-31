The New England Patriots (4-11) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (9-6) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium (with best bets available). The Bills have won three straight games.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bills vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.1 to 14).
  • The Bills have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Bills have compiled an 8-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Patriots have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
  • New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Bills or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 17 Best Bets

  • Panthers vs Jaguars
  • Cardinals vs Eagles
  • Falcons vs Bears
  • Saints vs Buccaneers
  • Raiders vs Colts

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-14)
    • The Bills are 6-9-0 against the spread this season.
    • Buffalo has not covered the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).
    • The Patriots have gone 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

    Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (40)
    • Buffalo and New England average 1.0 more points between them than the total of 40 for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game (39.9) than this matchup's over/under of 40 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in five of the Bills' 15 games with a set total.
    • The Patriots have gone over in six of their 15 games with a set total (40%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    15 69.2 2 28.9 4

    Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    8 121.9 6 4.1 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.