The New England Patriots (4-11) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (9-6) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium (with best bets available). The Bills have won three straight games.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bills vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.1 to 14).

The Bills have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bills have compiled an 8-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Patriots have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Bills or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 17 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-14)



Buffalo (-14) The Bills are 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo has not covered the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).

The Patriots have gone 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40)



Over (40) Buffalo and New England average 1.0 more points between them than the total of 40 for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game (39.9) than this matchup's over/under of 40 points.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Bills' 15 games with a set total.

The Patriots have gone over in six of their 15 games with a set total (40%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 69.2 2 28.9 4

Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 121.9 6 4.1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.