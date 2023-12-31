Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Patriots Game – Week 17
The New England Patriots (4-11) visit a streaking Buffalo Bills (9-6) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium (with best bets available). The Bills have won three straight games.
When is Bills vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Bills are the bet in this game. They're favored by 5.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.1 to 14).
- The Bills have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bills have compiled an 8-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Patriots have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- New England has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-14)
- The Bills are 6-9-0 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has not covered the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).
- The Patriots have gone 4-11-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- Buffalo and New England average 1.0 more points between them than the total of 40 for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game (39.9) than this matchup's over/under of 40 points.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Bills' 15 games with a set total.
- The Patriots have gone over in six of their 15 games with a set total (40%).
James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|69.2
|2
|28.9
|4
Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|121.9
|6
|4.1
|0
