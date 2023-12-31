Sunday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (8-4) and the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Eagles secured a 94-57 win against Bryant.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Boston College 62

Boston College Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 71-56 victory over the Providence Friars on November 19.

Boston College has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 146) on November 19

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 166) on November 6

88-59 at home over Siena (No. 279) on December 10

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 285) on November 12

94-57 at home over Bryant (No. 289) on December 20

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.4 FG%

13.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.4 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 26.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles' +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.