Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) versus the Boston College Eagles (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

Boston College vs. Duke Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Boston College Players to Watch

Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Duke Players to Watch

Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

