The Duke Blue Devils (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win run when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Eagles have won five games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Boston College vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 18.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Blue Devils allow (59.8).

When it scores more than 59.8 points, Boston College is 8-4.

Duke is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 78.2 points.

The Blue Devils record 74 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63.8 the Eagles allow.

Duke is 8-2 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Boston College has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.

This season the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.5 higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 13.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.4 FG%

13.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.4 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Andrea Daley: 16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

16.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) T'Yana Todd: 12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

12.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Kaylah Ivey: 3.8 PTS, 6.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 26.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Boston College Schedule