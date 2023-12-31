Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will face the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Looking to bet on Marchand's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brad Marchand vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In 10 of 34 games this season Marchand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 23 of 34 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Marchand goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 6 32 Points 4 13 Goals 2 19 Assists 2

