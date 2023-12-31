Bruins vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - December 31
As they prepare for their Sunday, December 31 game against the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (21-7-6) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Christian Fischer
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Lyon
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 107 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 128 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the league's third-best offense.
- Detroit gives up 3.4 goals per game (123 total), which ranks 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +5, they are 15th in the league.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6
