The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with both teams fresh off a win. The Bruins knocked off the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins have recorded a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 27 goals while conceding 29 in that period. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (44.0% conversion rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Red Wings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+115)

Red Wings (+115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (21-7-6 overall) have a 4-6-10 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Boston has 14 points (4-2-6) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 25 times, and are 20-2-3 in those games (to record 43 points).

In the 13 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-3 record (15 points).

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Bruins went 12-7-4 in those contests (28 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 14th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 26th 32.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 27th 4th 27.88% Power Play % 21.68% 14th 3rd 85.94% Penalty Kill % 80.16% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.