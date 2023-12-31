Bruins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Bruins took down the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 16 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).
- Boston has a record of 15-8 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (65.2% win percentage).
- The Bruins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 14 of 34 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|107 (19th)
|Goals
|128 (3rd)
|88 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|123 (26th)
|29 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (6th)
|18 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (19th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Boston went over five times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.7 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best units in league action, giving up 88 goals to rank third.
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +19 this season.
