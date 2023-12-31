The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with each team back in action after a vistory. The Bruins took down the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 16 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Boston has a record of 15-8 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (65.2% win percentage).

The Bruins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 14 of 34 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 107 (19th) Goals 128 (3rd) 88 (3rd) Goals Allowed 123 (26th) 29 (9th) Power Play Goals 31 (6th) 18 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Boston went over five times.

The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.7 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best units in league action, giving up 88 goals to rank third.

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +19 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.