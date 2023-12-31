Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Hofstra

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: L 84-79 vs St. John's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)

2. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

9-4 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 96-59 vs Montreat

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hofstra

@ Hofstra Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: MSG (Watch on Fubo)

3. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-6

9-3 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 106-90 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Towson

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 19-11

7-6 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 97-46 vs Arcadia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

5. Drexel

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-12

7-6 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 104-86 vs Bryant

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

12:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Delaware

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

8-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: L 84-82 vs Princeton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Hampton

Hampton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-6 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 72-56 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-18

5-8 | 13-18 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 82-71 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-17

7-6 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 69-65 vs Brown

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 82-78 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Campbell

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-7 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: L 78-76 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ N.C. A&T

@ N.C. A&T Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: FloHoops

12. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: L 77-65 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 3-28

2-11 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: L 94-69 vs George Mason

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Hampton

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 2-26

4-8 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 72-69 vs Eastern Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game