The Boston Celtics (25-6) are big, 13.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Celtics vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 124 - Spurs 108

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 13.5)

Celtics (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-16.1)

Celtics (-16.1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Celtics (16-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Spurs (12-19-0) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Boston does it less often (58.1% of the time) than San Antonio (67.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 23-6, a better record than the Spurs have posted (4-26) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by giving up just 110.5 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (120.3 per contest).

Boston is allowing 43.2 boards per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 47 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Celtics are putting up 25.7 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks eighth in the NBA at 12.5 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics own a 37.5% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 16.1 treys per contest (best).

