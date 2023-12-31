The Boston Celtics (25-6) are heavily favored (by 13.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 238.5.

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 238.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.

Boston has had an average of 230.9 points in its games this season, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Celtics are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 23, or 79.3%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 90% chance to win.

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Celtics vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 32.3% 120.3 232 110.5 233.5 227.8 Spurs 15 48.4% 111.7 232 123.0 233.5 232.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total eight times.

Boston has a better record against the spread at home (9-7-0) than it does in road games (7-8-0).

The Celtics put up only 2.7 fewer points per game (120.3) than the Spurs give up (123.0).

Boston is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 123.0 points.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Celtics and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 16-15 1-1 18-13 Spurs 12-19 1-0 21-10

Celtics vs. Spurs Point Insights

Celtics Spurs 120.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-10 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-14 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 123.0 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 12-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-4 16-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.