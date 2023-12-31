The Boston Celtics (25-6) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games Boston shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 20th.

The Celtics average 120.3 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 123 the Spurs give up.

Boston has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 123 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 122.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (117.6).

In 2023-24, Boston is giving up 108.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.5.

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, draining 16.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries