Jaylen Brown, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 31
Sunday's 7:00 PM ET game between the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) and the Boston Celtics (25-6) at Frost Bank Center features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown as a player to watch.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics' Last Game
On Friday, in their most recent game, the Celtics topped the Raptors 120-118. With 31 points, Brown was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|31
|10
|6
|0
|0
|5
|Derrick White
|21
|5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|Luke Kornet
|20
|8
|3
|0
|3
|0
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum gives the Celtics 27 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Brown contributes with 22.9 points per game, plus 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists.
- Derrick White gives the Celtics 17 points, 3.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 13.1 points, 6.6 boards and 4.7 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis provides the Celtics 20.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Derrick White
|19.8
|4.1
|5.5
|1.5
|2.1
|3.3
|Jayson Tatum
|20.6
|6.2
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|2.1
|Jaylen Brown
|22.6
|4.9
|4.2
|0.8
|0.4
|1.8
|Jrue Holiday
|14.5
|5.6
|4.1
|1.2
|0.7
|2.3
|Kristaps Porzingis
|14.1
|5.4
|0.8
|0.5
|1.3
|1.3
