The Boston Bruins, Charlie Coyle among them, play the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Coyle's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Charlie Coyle vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:50 per game on the ice, is +3.

In eight of 34 games this season, Coyle has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 34 games this year, Coyle has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Coyle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 34 Games 6 24 Points 4 12 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

