On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Charlie McAvoy going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games against the Red Wings this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.

McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:26 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

