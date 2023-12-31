Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Danton Heinen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- Heinen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
