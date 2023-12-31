When the Boston Bruins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 17 of 34 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken 17 shots in three games against the Red Wings this season, and has scored three goals.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.

He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 5.0 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 3 2 1 18:59 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

