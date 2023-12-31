Sunday's contest between the Harvard Crimson (6-6) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-7) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with Harvard securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 31.

The Crimson lost their last game 59-56 against Rhode Island on Thursday.

Harvard vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Harvard vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 70, Delaware 67

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 9, the Crimson took down the Boston College Eagles (No. 98 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-59.

Harvard has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 48th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 13th-most.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 98) on November 9

80-67 over SMU (No. 106) on November 25

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 184) on November 24

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 224) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 314) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Elena Rodriguez: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Lola Mullaney: 15.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (34-for-93)

15.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (34-for-93) Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Katie Krupa: 9.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

9.0 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Abigail Wright: 7.3 PTS, 46.0 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per outing (244th in college basketball).

