The Harvard Crimson (5-5) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Delaware Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

2:00 PM ET

Harvard Players to Watch

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

