Harvard vs. Delaware December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (5-5) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Harvard vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Harvard Players to Watch
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Rodriguez: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lola Mullaney: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Katie Krupa: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Abigail Wright: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chloe Wilson: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Boone: 11.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ande'a Cherisier: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
