How to Watch Harvard vs. UConn NCAA Men's Hockey: December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Beginning at 3:00 PM ET on December 31, UConn meets Harvard in NCAA hockey action -- see below if you're interested in a live stream.
Harvard vs. UConn Game Info
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ESPN U
