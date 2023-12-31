Beginning at 3:00 PM ET on December 31, UConn meets Harvard in NCAA hockey action -- see below if you're interested in a live stream.

Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Harvard vs. UConn Game Info

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Stonehill vs. Merrimack

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.