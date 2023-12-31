Which basketball team sits on top of the Ivy League? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Princeton

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 24-1

12-1 | 24-1 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 84-82 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: Harvard

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Cornell

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 19-7

10-2 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: W 77-64 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Yale

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

8-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 66-58 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: @ Howard

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

8-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: L 81-42 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Harvard

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-11

8-4 | 15-11 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 69-60 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: Albany (NY)

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Columbia

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-14

8-4 | 10-14 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 362nd

362nd Last Game: L 87-78 vs Fordham

Next Game

Opponent: Mount Saint Vincent

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 4-24

4-10 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: L 69-65 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Dartmouth

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 3-22

4-9 | 3-22 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: L 69-53 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game