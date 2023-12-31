See how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Princeton

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 23-4

10-3 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 66-55 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2. Columbia

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-5

9-4 | 22-5 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: W 93-75 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Harvard

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

7-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: W 88-58 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Brown

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-9

9-3 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 70-61 vs San Diego

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

5. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-14

8-5 | 11-14 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: W 89-34 vs Gwynedd Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. Cornell

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-15

6-6 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 216th

216th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 81-56 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Yale

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 5-22

3-10 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: W 72-48 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Dartmouth

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-20

5-6 | 4-20 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: L 57-55 vs Lafayette

Next Game