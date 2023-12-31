The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • In five of 33 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Red Wings this season in three games (nine shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:19 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

