The Boston Bruins, including Jake DeBrusk, will be on the ice Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on DeBrusk's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk has averaged 16:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In five of 33 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

DeBrusk has a point in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

DeBrusk has an assist in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 33 Games 6 15 Points 5 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

