James van Riemsdyk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings play on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on van Riemsdyk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:25 per game on the ice, is +4.

In five of 33 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 33 games this season, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in 13 of 33 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 29.4% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 33 Games 6 21 Points 2 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

