Kayshon Boutte is listed as out and won't play in the New England Patriots' Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Boutte's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Boutte's season stats include 19 yards on two receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.

Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (out/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Matthew Slater (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec Hunter Henry (questionable/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Boutte 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 2 19 10 0 9.5

Boutte Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 4 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 1 8 0

