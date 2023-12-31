Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kevin Shattenkirk going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:00
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
