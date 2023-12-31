For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Matt Grzelcyk a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

