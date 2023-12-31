Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Slater's stats can be found on this page.

Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Hunter Henry (LP/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Slater 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Slater Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

