Morgan Geekie and the Boston Bruins will play the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Geekie against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Morgan Geekie vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Geekie Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Geekie has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:07 on the ice per game.

Geekie has a goal in six of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Geekie has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Geekie has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 28 games played.

Geekie's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Geekie Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 5 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

