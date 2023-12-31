Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly NEC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the NEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Merrimack
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: L 74-63 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
2. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 99-38 vs St. Elizabeth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stonehill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
3. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 301st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
- Last Game: W 92-63 vs Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
4. Wagner
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 68-56 vs Manhattan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LIU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
5. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: W 78-76 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
6. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: L 78-72 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: YES
7. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: L 104-71 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Merrimack
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
8. Stonehill
- Current Record: 2-13 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: L 59-58 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
9. LIU
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: L 86-69 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
