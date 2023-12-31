NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games featuring an NEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Princeton Tigers versus the Le Moyne Dolphins.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Princeton Tigers at Le Moyne Dolphins
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Long Island Sharks at NJIT Highlanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
